Paresh Rawal Brings Yogi Adityanath's Inspiring Journey to Life in 'Ajey'

Paresh Rawal, a veteran of the Indian film industry, eagerly anticipates the release of 'Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi'. The biographical drama, inspired by Yogi Adityanath's life before his political career, is based on the biography by Shantanu Gupta titled 'The Monk Who Became Chief Minister'.

In a candid interview with ANI, Rawal expressed his fascination after reading Gupta's book and the sincerity he felt from the filmmakers. He described the project as an untainted tribute to Yogi Adityanath, without any hidden agendas or political ambitions from the creators.

Directed by Ravindra Gautam and produced by Ritu Mengi, the film stars Anant Joshi in a lead role, painting a vivid picture of Yogi Adityanath's early life and spiritual journey. Rawal's portrayal of a guru adds depth, impressing both the director and co-actors. 'Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi' hits theaters on September 19, offering audiences an inspiring tale of dedication and perseverance.

(With inputs from agencies.)