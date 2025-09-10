Left Menu

Paresh Rawal Brings Yogi Adityanath's Inspiring Journey to Life in 'Ajey'

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal stars in 'Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi', a film based on Yogi Adityanath's life before politics. The film, directed by Ravindra Gautam, showcases the spiritual and inspiring journey of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, highlighting his dedication and sacrifices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 19:55 IST
Paresh Rawal Brings Yogi Adityanath's Inspiring Journey to Life in 'Ajey'
Actor Paresh Rawal (Image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Paresh Rawal, a veteran of the Indian film industry, eagerly anticipates the release of 'Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi'. The biographical drama, inspired by Yogi Adityanath's life before his political career, is based on the biography by Shantanu Gupta titled 'The Monk Who Became Chief Minister'.

In a candid interview with ANI, Rawal expressed his fascination after reading Gupta's book and the sincerity he felt from the filmmakers. He described the project as an untainted tribute to Yogi Adityanath, without any hidden agendas or political ambitions from the creators.

Directed by Ravindra Gautam and produced by Ritu Mengi, the film stars Anant Joshi in a lead role, painting a vivid picture of Yogi Adityanath's early life and spiritual journey. Rawal's portrayal of a guru adds depth, impressing both the director and co-actors. 'Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi' hits theaters on September 19, offering audiences an inspiring tale of dedication and perseverance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US Senator Criticizes Trump's India Tariff Policy Amidst Russian Oil Tensions

US Senator Criticizes Trump's India Tariff Policy Amidst Russian Oil Tension...

 Global
2
Unspent Billions: Gujarat's Construction Workers Welfare Cess Dilemma

Unspent Billions: Gujarat's Construction Workers Welfare Cess Dilemma

 India
3
Vandals Attack Gandhi Statue in Odisha

Vandals Attack Gandhi Statue in Odisha

 India
4
Scientists say NASA Mars rover finds strongest hints yet of potential signs of ancient life, but more study is needed, reports AP.

Scientists say NASA Mars rover finds strongest hints yet of potential signs ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025