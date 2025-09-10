Empowering the Differently-Abled: Kerala's New International Institute

Kerala marks a significant step forward with the commencement of the International Institute for People with Disabilities (IIPD) in Kasaragod. The project, spearheaded by Different Art Centre (DAC) Founder Gopinath Muthukad, aims to enhance the lives of people with disabilities through exceptional training in arts and vocational programs.

Spanning a 20-acre campus, IIPD will offer world-class facilities including advanced therapy systems, personalized assistive device units, and extensive rehabilitation infrastructure. The institute is designed to serve children and adults, including those affected by endosulfan, from across India and neighboring regions.

The groundbreaking ceremony featured prominent figures such as filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan and writer T Padmanabhan. Gopinath Muthukad emphasized that IIPD is not just an institution but a comprehensive support system for the differently-abled, impacting cultural and inclusive growth in society.