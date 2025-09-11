Reconciliatory Tea: Prince Harry and King Charles Take Steps to Mend Rift

After a prolonged period of estrangement, Prince Harry and King Charles convened for tea on Wednesday at Clarence House, marking their first face-to-face meeting in 20 months. Their interaction is seen as a promising initial step toward resolving a widely publicized family rift.

King Charles, currently undergoing treatment for an unspecified cancer, shared this private engagement with his son ahead of Harry's immediate trip to the Invictus Games event. On seeing his father, Harry remarked to reporters that the king was well.

This London meeting comes after Harry's visits to the UK for various engagements amidst past tensions stemming from his critical portrayals of the royal family. These began post his relocation to California with Meghan Markle in 2020, including reflections in his book "Spare." As reconciliation appears possible, both personal and institutional relationships stand to gain should familial relations mend.

(With inputs from agencies.)