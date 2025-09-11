David Bowie's Legacy: Archive of 90,000 Treasures Opens in London

A treasure trove of 90,000 items related to the iconic musician David Bowie will become available for public viewing in London. The exhibition opens on Saturday at the David Bowie Centre at V&A East Storehouse, offering fans and researchers a glimpse into his storied career and personal life.

In other entertainment news, the shortlist for the 2025 Mercury Prize was announced, featuring nominees like Pulp, Wolf Alice, and CMAT. This prestigious award, now in its 33rd year, celebrates outstanding albums from British and Irish musicians.

Additionally, a new film titled 'Swiped' delves into the male-centric tech industry through the eyes of Bumle founder Whitney Wolfe Herd. The biopic highlights her efforts to establish a dating app in a challenging environment dominated by Silicon Valley's 'boys club.'

(With inputs from agencies.)