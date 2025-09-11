Antariksh Rocks Houston with Bollywood Fusion

A Hindi rock fusion band from India, Antariksh, headlined a concert in Houston combining Bollywood tunes with international rock beats. The event, organized in collaboration with diaspora groups, highlighted music's role in cultural diplomacy.

Sponsored by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations, the band's energetic performance showcased their unique blend of music styles, captivating attendees and illustrating the power of cross-cultural connections.

After thrilling audiences in Seattle, Antariksh's "Double Bollywood Dhamaka" is set to hit Dallas, promising another electrifying night of musical fusion.