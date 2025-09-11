Antariksh Rocks Houston with Bollywood Fusion
Antariksh, a Hindi rock fusion band from India, led by Varun Rajput, performed in Houston, blending Bollywood melodies and global rock. Sponsored by ICCR, the concert aimed to foster cultural diplomacy. The band's distinct sound, merging rock with classic Bollywood, captivated the Indian-American diaspora.
A Hindi rock fusion band from India, Antariksh, headlined a concert in Houston combining Bollywood tunes with international rock beats. The event, organized in collaboration with diaspora groups, highlighted music's role in cultural diplomacy.
Sponsored by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations, the band's energetic performance showcased their unique blend of music styles, captivating attendees and illustrating the power of cross-cultural connections.
After thrilling audiences in Seattle, Antariksh's "Double Bollywood Dhamaka" is set to hit Dallas, promising another electrifying night of musical fusion.
