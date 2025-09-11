Left Menu

Prime Video's 'Overcompensating' Renewed for Season Two: A Fresh Dive into College Life

Prime Video has announced the renewal of 'Overcompensating', a comedy series by Benito Skinner, for a second season. The show portrays a college football player's journey dealing with his sexuality. Celebrated for its storytelling, it sparked excitement for continued narratives in the new season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 11-09-2025 11:42 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 11:42 IST
Prime Video has given the green light for a second season of the acclaimed comedy series 'Overcompensating', created by and starring Benito Skinner. The series, which comes from A24 and Amazon MGM Studios, captivated audiences with its depiction of a college football player's struggle with his sexuality.

The narrative is loosely inspired by Skinner's own college experiences and was well-received following its debut in May. Skinner, who plays the lead role of Benny, explores themes of identity and belonging, drawing from personal insights that resonate with viewers.

The show's renewal promises more humor and compelling storytelling, as Skinner and his writing team, including Scott King and Mitra Jouhari, prepare to delve deeper into the complex lives of their characters.

