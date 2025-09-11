Left Menu

'17,000 Voices: Assam Students Honor Bhupen Hazarika's Legacy'

Over 17,000 students in Assam's Nagaon district sang Bhupen Hazarika's iconic song to commemorate his birth centenary, setting a record in the India Book of Records. This large-scale event was attended by notable figures and organized by the Nagaon district administration at the Nurul Amin Stadium.

Bhupen Hazarika
In an extraordinary tribute to legendary musician Bhupen Hazarika, more than 17,000 students gathered in Assam's Nagaon district to sing his popular song 'Manuhe Manuher Babe'. This massive choral event not only celebrated Hazarika's birth centenary but also entered the India Book of Records for its scale.

The Nagaon district administration orchestrated this grand program involving 63 schools and colleges. The event, held at the Nurul Amin Stadium, saw participation from notable dignitaries including BJP MLAs, university officials, and prominent cultural figures, who celebrated the spirit of Hazarika's music.

Attesting to the monumental effort, a certification ceremony was conducted by the India Book of Records team led by Sunita Kedia, marking the event's success. The celebrations, launched on Monday, are set to continue, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi slated to attend a special tribute meeting for the Bharat Ratna laureate.

