Left Menu

Daniel Day-Lewis Returns: The Resurgence of a Cinema Legend

Cinema legend Daniel Day-Lewis returns to acting in 'Anemone', directed by his son Ronan. Previously retired after 'Phantom Thread', Day-Lewis explains his enduring love for acting despite past disillusionments. 'Anemone', a film about fraught family relationships, will premiere at the New York Film Festival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 11-09-2025 13:37 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 13:37 IST
Daniel Day-Lewis Returns: The Resurgence of a Cinema Legend
  • Country:
  • United States

Cinema icon Daniel Day-Lewis has made a spectacular comeback, starring in his first movie since announcing his retirement. The film, 'Anemone', directed by his son Ronan Day-Lewis, marks a poignant return, illustrating deep family dynamics against a backdrop of political and personal violence.

The legendary actor, known for his impeccable portrayals in films like 'My Left Foot' and 'Lincoln', had stepped away from acting after 2017's 'Phantom Thread'. In an intimate conversation with Rolling Stones, the 68-year-old revealed a mix of fear and passion underlying his return to the big screen.

Set to premiere at the 63rd New York Film Festival, 'Anemone' explores themes of legacy and reconciliation, starring Day-Lewis alongside Sean Bean and Samantha Morton. The film symbolizes a synthesis of familial creativity and Day-Lewis's undying devotion to his craft.

TRENDING

1
Drama at Circuit House: Political Standoff in Jammu & Kashmir

Drama at Circuit House: Political Standoff in Jammu & Kashmir

 India
2
Rescue Mission Intensifies Amidst Turmoil in Nepal

Rescue Mission Intensifies Amidst Turmoil in Nepal

 India
3
Stock Futures Brace for Inflation Impact as Markets Rally Amid AI and Crypto Gains

Stock Futures Brace for Inflation Impact as Markets Rally Amid AI and Crypto...

 Global
4
Cybercrime Surge in Southwest Delhi: Uncovering the Scams

Cybercrime Surge in Southwest Delhi: Uncovering the Scams

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025