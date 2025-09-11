Shweta Basu Prasad Joins Explosive Fourth Season of 'Maharani'
Actor Shweta Basu Prasad joins the fourth season of 'Maharani', a popular series starring Huma Qureshi, on Sony LIV. Set against a backdrop of political intrigue, the new season promises heightened drama. Basu Prasad's character is expected to add fresh energy to the gripping narrative.
In an exciting development for fans, actor Shweta Basu Prasad is set to join the cast of 'Maharani' for its anticipated fourth season, streaming on Sony LIV.
The series, featuring Huma Qureshi in the lead role as Rani Bharti, delves into a dramatic political journey from Bihar to Delhi filled with power struggles and political warfare.
Basu Prasad expressed enthusiasm about joining the acclaimed series and hopes her character will inject fresh energy into the storyline, enhancing the already gripping drama.
