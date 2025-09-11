Shweta Basu Prasad Joins Explosive Fourth Season of 'Maharani'

In an exciting development for fans, actor Shweta Basu Prasad is set to join the cast of 'Maharani' for its anticipated fourth season, streaming on Sony LIV.

The series, featuring Huma Qureshi in the lead role as Rani Bharti, delves into a dramatic political journey from Bihar to Delhi filled with power struggles and political warfare.

Basu Prasad expressed enthusiasm about joining the acclaimed series and hopes her character will inject fresh energy into the storyline, enhancing the already gripping drama.

(With inputs from agencies.)