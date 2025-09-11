Left Menu

MNS Warns Kapil Sharma: Say 'Mumbai,' Not 'Bombay'

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has threatened strong protests if comedian Kapil Sharma and guests on his show continue referring to Mumbai as 'Bombay' or 'Bambai.' MNS leader Ameya Khopkar emphasized that Mumbai has a significant identity, and misnaming disrespects the city's heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-09-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 15:42 IST
The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) issued a stern warning to comedian and actor Kapil Sharma on Thursday, cautioning against the use of 'Bombay' or 'Bambai' in place of 'Mumbai' on his popular show.

Ameya Khopkar, head of the MNS's film wing, stated that referring to Mumbai by its former names is not just an objection, but an expression of anger over the perceived insult to the city.

MNS has vowed to initiate a strong agitation if Sharma and his guests do not adhere to using the name 'Mumbai,' complemented by existing sentiments shared by the city's residents and upcoming local elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

