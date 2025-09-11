Delhi High Court Shields Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Personality Rights

The Delhi High Court has taken a definitive stance to protect the personality rights of Bollywood luminary Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, restricting online entities from illicitly leveraging her identity for financial benefit. The ruling underscores the potential impact on her dignity and financial standing due to unauthorized exploitation.

In a recent order, the court emphasized the necessity of protecting individuals from unauthorized usage of their identity, which not only causes potential economic harm but also affects their right to live with dignity. Justice Tejas Karia asserted the importance of courts acting against such unauthorized exploitation.

The interim order follows a plea from Rai, arguing for an ex-parte injunction to shield her personality aspects, including name, image, and likeness, from unauthorized use by certain websites and platforms. These platforms have been named defendants in the suit, accused of misappropriating her identity for commercial gain without her consent.

