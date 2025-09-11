Left Menu

Guarding Against Digital Disintegration: Naqvi's Call for Balance

Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi warns against digital platforms spreading propaganda. He emphasizes the need for harmony between digital and divine influences to combat social conflict, citing the destructive competition among digital entities. Naqvi underscores global connectivity and champions spiritual values for global brotherhood.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 19:23 IST
Guarding Against Digital Disintegration: Naqvi's Call for Balance
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
  • Country:
  • India

Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Thursday issued a cautionary note concerning the influence of certain digital platforms, which he claims are sowing propaganda and prejudice. According to Naqvi, this 'negative competition' is contributing significantly to societal discord.

Speaking at a World Brotherhood Organisation event, Naqvi stressed the importance of a balanced approach involving both 'digital tower' and 'divine power'. He highlighted a 'crazy competition' by digital platforms to disseminate information that is often incomplete and infringes upon religious and cultural values.

Naqvi pointed out that more than 70% of the world's population relies on digital networking. He advocated for spiritual wisdom and cited historical figures like Ramakrishna Paramhans and Mahatma Gandhi as guides for global harmony. His remarks were underscored by appearances from other notable figures, including Union minister Harsh Malhotra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pioneering Infrastructure Upgrades Planned for Dwarka Sector 19

Pioneering Infrastructure Upgrades Planned for Dwarka Sector 19

 India
2
A Diplomatic Pilgrimage: Mauritius PM Visits Ayodhya

A Diplomatic Pilgrimage: Mauritius PM Visits Ayodhya

 India
3
Pawan Khera Fights Back Against BJP's Claims of Electoral Irregularities

Pawan Khera Fights Back Against BJP's Claims of Electoral Irregularities

 India
4
UAE says any attack on a Gulf state is an attack on the Gulf 'joined security system,' UAE official says

UAE says any attack on a Gulf state is an attack on the Gulf 'joined securit...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025