Guarding Against Digital Disintegration: Naqvi's Call for Balance

Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Thursday issued a cautionary note concerning the influence of certain digital platforms, which he claims are sowing propaganda and prejudice. According to Naqvi, this 'negative competition' is contributing significantly to societal discord.

Speaking at a World Brotherhood Organisation event, Naqvi stressed the importance of a balanced approach involving both 'digital tower' and 'divine power'. He highlighted a 'crazy competition' by digital platforms to disseminate information that is often incomplete and infringes upon religious and cultural values.

Naqvi pointed out that more than 70% of the world's population relies on digital networking. He advocated for spiritual wisdom and cited historical figures like Ramakrishna Paramhans and Mahatma Gandhi as guides for global harmony. His remarks were underscored by appearances from other notable figures, including Union minister Harsh Malhotra.

(With inputs from agencies.)