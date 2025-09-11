Shimmering Synergy: India and Saudi Arabia Unite at SAJEX 2023

India has inaugurated a three-day jewellery trade event in Saudi Arabia, aiming to tap into the kingdom's burgeoning luxury market. Hosted at the Jeddah Superdome, the Saudi Arabia Jewellery Exposition (SAJEX) features over 200 exhibitors showcasing a diverse range of jewellery products.

Organized by the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) and backed by India's Ministry of Commerce & Industry, the event seeks to broaden India's export markets. Saudi Arabia's jewellery market is projected to grow significantly, from USD 4.56 billion in 2024 to USD 8.34 billion by 2030. This trend positions the kingdom as a prime destination for luxury jewellery consumers.

Attendees include prominent industry figures and government officials who are keenly exploring bilateral partnerships. India's ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Suhel Ajaz Khan, described the exposition as aligning well with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 goals, establishing mutual trade opportunities and strengthening cultural collaborations.

