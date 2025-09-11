Left Menu

Actor Eijaz Khan Issues Apology Over Controversial Video on Gangster's Death

Eijaz Khan apologized to Madhya Pradesh police after a controversial video about gangster Salman Lala's death. Police had booked Khan for statements affecting communal harmony. Khan claimed misinformation and assured cooperation. The video's remarks allegedly promoted community enmity, while criminal charges surrounded Lala's drowning incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 11-09-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 22:15 IST
Actor Eijaz Khan Issues Apology Over Controversial Video on Gangster's Death
Eijaz Khan
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Eijaz Khan on Thursday issued an apology to the Madhya Pradesh police following his controversial social media video concerning the death of Indore gangster Salman Lala.

The apology was prompted after police booked the 44-year-old actor for allegedly making statements in the video that could compromise communal harmony.

In a new video posted on Instagram, Khan asserted he was misled into thinking Lala was a social media influencer, only to later learn he was a wanted criminal who had drowned.

Khan, known for his appearance in 'Bigg Boss 7', stated he deleted the controversial video as soon as he verified the facts.

He expressed his commitment to the Constitution and the ongoing investigation, emphasizing that crime transcends religion.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotiya reported that a complaint was lodged on September 9 by a local resident, resulting in charges against Khan.

Khan's Instagram video allegedly contained remarks that could incite enmity between communities.

The police said they had arrested four individuals in a narcotics case, while Lala initially evaded capture, later being found drowned in a pond.

Lala's relatives contested the official account, claiming his experience as a swimmer and suggesting foul play in custody, which authorities have denied.

The police cited the gangster's extensive criminal record, listing 32 serious cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Himachal's Infrastructure Crumbles Amid Torrential Rains

Himachal's Infrastructure Crumbles Amid Torrential Rains

 India
2
Kerala's Battle Against Amoebic Meningoencephalitis: A Public Health Mission

Kerala's Battle Against Amoebic Meningoencephalitis: A Public Health Mission

 India
3
Crackdown on Rajasthan's Drug Factory

Crackdown on Rajasthan's Drug Factory

 India
4
Delhi Police Thwart Pakistan-Linked Jihadist Plot Targeting India

Delhi Police Thwart Pakistan-Linked Jihadist Plot Targeting India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025