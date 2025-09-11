Actor Eijaz Khan Issues Apology Over Controversial Video on Gangster's Death

Actor Eijaz Khan on Thursday issued an apology to the Madhya Pradesh police following his controversial social media video concerning the death of Indore gangster Salman Lala.

The apology was prompted after police booked the 44-year-old actor for allegedly making statements in the video that could compromise communal harmony.

In a new video posted on Instagram, Khan asserted he was misled into thinking Lala was a social media influencer, only to later learn he was a wanted criminal who had drowned.

Khan, known for his appearance in 'Bigg Boss 7', stated he deleted the controversial video as soon as he verified the facts.

He expressed his commitment to the Constitution and the ongoing investigation, emphasizing that crime transcends religion.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotiya reported that a complaint was lodged on September 9 by a local resident, resulting in charges against Khan.

Khan's Instagram video allegedly contained remarks that could incite enmity between communities.

The police said they had arrested four individuals in a narcotics case, while Lala initially evaded capture, later being found drowned in a pond.

Lala's relatives contested the official account, claiming his experience as a swimmer and suggesting foul play in custody, which authorities have denied.

The police cited the gangster's extensive criminal record, listing 32 serious cases.

