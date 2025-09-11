Left Menu

Celebrating Linguistic Heritage: Rekha Gupta's Call for Cultural Pride

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasized pride in cultural and linguistic heritage during the 'Samvaadi Delhi Utsav of Expression' at the University of Delhi. She advocated moving away from colonial influences, highlighting the importance of promoting mother tongues to ensure future generations appreciate their cultural roots and linguistic identity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 22:22 IST
Celebrating Linguistic Heritage: Rekha Gupta's Call for Cultural Pride
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasized the importance of pride in one's language and culture, urging people not to view them as inferior.

Speaking at the 'Samvaadi Delhi Utsav of Expression' at the University of Delhi, Gupta called for a shift from colonial influences and a return to India's rich cultural and linguistic heritage. She pressed the need for collective responsibility in preserving and promoting Hindi and regional languages, beyond institutional efforts.

Gupta stressed the necessity of ensuring that future generations recognize the value of their mother tongues. Highlighting Delhi's cultural aspirations, she described Hindi as the 'language of our land and our hearts.' She praised initiatives promoting regional languages, like those in Uttarakhand, and cited former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's UN speech in Hindi as a landmark moment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Himachal's Infrastructure Crumbles Amid Torrential Rains

Himachal's Infrastructure Crumbles Amid Torrential Rains

 India
2
Kerala's Battle Against Amoebic Meningoencephalitis: A Public Health Mission

Kerala's Battle Against Amoebic Meningoencephalitis: A Public Health Mission

 India
3
Crackdown on Rajasthan's Drug Factory

Crackdown on Rajasthan's Drug Factory

 India
4
Delhi Police Thwart Pakistan-Linked Jihadist Plot Targeting India

Delhi Police Thwart Pakistan-Linked Jihadist Plot Targeting India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025