Celebrating Linguistic Heritage: Rekha Gupta's Call for Cultural Pride

On Thursday, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasized the importance of pride in one's language and culture, urging people not to view them as inferior.

Speaking at the 'Samvaadi Delhi Utsav of Expression' at the University of Delhi, Gupta called for a shift from colonial influences and a return to India's rich cultural and linguistic heritage. She pressed the need for collective responsibility in preserving and promoting Hindi and regional languages, beyond institutional efforts.

Gupta stressed the necessity of ensuring that future generations recognize the value of their mother tongues. Highlighting Delhi's cultural aspirations, she described Hindi as the 'language of our land and our hearts.' She praised initiatives promoting regional languages, like those in Uttarakhand, and cited former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's UN speech in Hindi as a landmark moment.

