Delhi's Grand Festivities: Committees Gear Up for Ramleela and Durga Puja

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has formed committees led by cabinet ministers to organize Ramleela and Durga Puja festivals. Social Welfare Minister Ravindra Indraj Singh and Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa will head the committees, respectively. The aim is to address any potential challenges promptly.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced the establishment of specialized committees to oversee the organization of the much-anticipated Ramleela and Durga Puja festivals in the city.

Leading these efforts, Social Welfare Minister Ravindra Indraj Singh will chair the Ramlila Committee, while Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa will head the Durga Puja panel, according to a statement released by the Chief Minister's Office on Thursday.

The newly formed committees, with key members including BJP MLAs and the Divisional Commissioner Neeraj Semwal as the member secretary, are tasked with the swift resolution of potential challenges and maintaining constant communication with festival organizers to ensure successful celebrations.

