OVS Brings Italian Fashion Flair to India with New Delhi Store

Italy's renowned fashion brand OVS launches its first store in New Delhi, marking a key milestone in its global expansion strategy. With a comprehensive product portfolio and an emphasis on Italian craftsmanship, OVS aims to captivate the dynamic Indian market while promoting sustainable fashion practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2025 14:12 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 14:12 IST
Italy's leading fashion powerhouse, OVS, is making a bold entry into the Indian market with a new store opening at Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden, New Delhi. Scheduled for October, this launch signifies a pivotal moment in OVS' global expansion, aligned with its philosophy of 'Love People, Not Labels.'

The New Delhi store will feature an innovative shopping experience, showcasing a wide spectrum of offerings from essentials to exclusive lines such as PIOMBO and Les Copains. Spread over 9,000 square feet, the store is set to highlight Italian craftsmanship, contemporary fashion, and value for money, all meticulously curated by OVS' design team.

With a formidable presence of over 2,200 stores and €1.63 billion in sales globally, OVS continues to assert its dominance in fashion retail. As it extends its footprint into India, the brand emphasizes accessible high-quality, trend-conscious fashion. Leading this venture, Sundeep Chugh, OVS India MD, notes India's youthful and style-savvy demographic as a key opportunity, while Creative Director Massimo Piombo underscores a commitment to inspiring creativity through Italian-inspired designs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

