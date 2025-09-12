Left Menu

Mohan Bhagwat Advocates India's Potential Amidst Global Tariff Woes

Mohan Bhagwat, RSS chief, criticizes tariffs on India, attributing them to global fear of India's growth. He emphasizes a shift from 'me' to 'us' to solve problems and praises India's potential for global leadership. At an event, he lauds the Brahma Kumaris for their spiritual contributions.

Updated: 12-09-2025 14:41 IST
Mohan Bhagwat, chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), addressed the imposition of international tariffs on India by suggesting these are rooted in global anxieties over India's burgeoning strength.

Speaking during the 7th Foundation Day of the Brahma Kumaris in Nagpur, Bhagwat critiqued the self-centered motives behind such economic measures, specifically noting the high tariffs implemented by the US under President Trump.

The RSS leader called for a global shift in mindset from individualistic to collective interests, advocating for India's role as a guiding force in global problem-solving. Bhagwat praised the Brahma Kumaris' spiritual work and highlighted India's intrinsic resilience and unity.

