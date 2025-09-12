Left Menu

Pope Leo Urges Bishops to Combat Clerical Abuse

Pope Leo has instructed the Catholic Church's newest bishops to confront priest sexual abuse and not hide allegations. Emphasizing mercy and justice towards both victims and accused, Leo's message continues Pope Francis' legacy while fostering a more inclusive Church. He encourages addressing contemporary societal questions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 14:54 IST
Pope Leo

In a significant move, Pope Leo instructed the Catholic Church's newly appointed bishops to take a firm stand against the sexual abuse crisis that has tarnished the Church's global image. Released by the Vatican on Friday, his message emphasizes transparency and justice in dealing with these allegations.

Addressing approximately 200 bishops in a closed-door meeting, Leo highlighted the need for genuine justice for both victims and the accused. This directive marks a continuation of Pope Francis' efforts to tackle clerical abuse, albeit with varying success during his 12-year tenure.

Apart from focusing on abuse issues, Leo, elected in May following Pope Francis' death, reinforced other pastoral priorities. He urged a welcoming Church that answers modern-day societal questions, moving away from outdated seminary teachings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

