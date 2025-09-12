Mauritius Prime Minister's Spiritual Sojourn to Ayodhya

On Friday, Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam visited Ayodhya to offer prayers at the Ram temple. With his wife, Veena Ramgoolam, and a cohort of 30 officials, they assessed the ongoing construction work.

The Prime Minister, accompanied by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and UP Cabinet Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, was honorably received upon his arrival. His visit is seen as a significant nod to the historical migration of people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar to Mauritius, which has helped preserve cultural links.

In addition to Ayodhya, Ramgoolam's itinerary included the famous Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi. The state visit, stretching from September 9 to 16, also featured talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, underlining the strong bilateral ties between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)