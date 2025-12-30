Sacred Ceremonies in Ayodhya: A Nation's Reverence
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will partake in the 'Pran Pratishtha Dwadashi' at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, alongside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Anticipating thousands of devotees, extensive security and traffic management measures are in place. The event underscores the spiritual significance and cultural heritage of Ayodhya.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to participate as the chief host in the 'Pran Pratishtha Dwadashi' ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram temple on December 31. Joining him at this spiritual event will be Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, according to Ayodhya District Magistrate Nikhil Tikaram Funde.
As preparations peak for the main programmes on Wednesday and Thursday, the ceremony will draw an estimated 5 to 6 lakh devotees, underscoring its immense significance. To manage the influx, officials have halted VIP pass issuance and restricted vehicle entry. Instead, dedicated parking spaces and holding areas have been arranged for devotees' orderly movement.
Security is under strict scrutiny with Ayodhya divided into zones equipped with additional police forces including drones and anti-drone systems monitoring the premises. With Prime Minister Modi's prior consecration of Ram Lalla's idol, the event symbolizes a union of cultural heritage and modern governance in the town.
