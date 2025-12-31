Ayodhya’s Legacy of Peace: A Decade of Transformation Under Modi
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted Ayodhya's transformation over the past decade, attributing it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He emphasized significant events, including the Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan', and the city's emergence as a modern, secure, and spiritual hub, appealing for ongoing preservation efforts.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised the transformation of Ayodhya over the last decade during an event, attributing the change to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh joined the occasion at the Annapurna temple, celebrating Ayodhya's emerging status as a prominent spiritual and cultural hub, credited largely to significant developments such as the 'bhoomi pujan' and other landmark events.
Adityanath appealed for continued efforts to preserve the city's spiritual and modern advancements as it evolves into a national and international beacon, emphasizing collective responsibility towards this vision for India's future.
