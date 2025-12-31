Ayodhya’s Legacy of Peace: A Decade of Transformation Under Modi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised the transformation of Ayodhya over the last decade during an event, attributing the change to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh joined the occasion at the Annapurna temple, celebrating Ayodhya's emerging status as a prominent spiritual and cultural hub, credited largely to significant developments such as the 'bhoomi pujan' and other landmark events.

Adityanath appealed for continued efforts to preserve the city's spiritual and modern advancements as it evolves into a national and international beacon, emphasizing collective responsibility towards this vision for India's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)