Cross-Cultural Diplomacy: Chinese Delegation Visits CPI(M) Headquarters

A high-profile delegation from the Chinese Communist Party paid a visit to the AKG Centre, the state hub of the CPI(M), last Friday.

The visit was highlighted on CPI(M)'s official Facebook page where photographs and messages were shared, showcasing a warm diplomatic exchange.

Key figures among the Chinese delegation included He Meng, the Deputy Chief of Mission at the Chinese Embassy, Zhou Guohui, and Guo Dongdong. They were warmly greeted by CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan.