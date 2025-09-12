Cross-Cultural Diplomacy: Chinese Delegation Visits CPI(M) Headquarters
A Chinese Communist Party delegation visited the AKG Centre, CPI(M)'s state headquarters, where they were welcomed by CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan. The visit included the exchange of gifts and floral bouquets. Photos and messages were shared on CPI(M)'s official Facebook page.
A high-profile delegation from the Chinese Communist Party paid a visit to the AKG Centre, the state hub of the CPI(M), last Friday.
The visit was highlighted on CPI(M)'s official Facebook page where photographs and messages were shared, showcasing a warm diplomatic exchange.
Key figures among the Chinese delegation included He Meng, the Deputy Chief of Mission at the Chinese Embassy, Zhou Guohui, and Guo Dongdong. They were warmly greeted by CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan.
