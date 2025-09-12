Ed Sheeran's 'Play': A Celebration of Love and Culture

International pop icon Ed Sheeran has launched his latest album, 'Play,' this Friday, expressing immense pride in the work. Renowned for hits like 'Shape of You,' Sheeran shared a heartfelt note on Instagram alongside pictures and videos of the album's creation.

The 34-year-old singer revealed that 'Play' reignites his love for fun, contrasting with the cathartic but heavy experience of his earlier album 'Subtract.' 'Play' celebrates themes of love, life, and creativity in vibrant technicolor, marking Sheeran's return to his pop roots.

This new release features 13 tracks and is the first of a planned series of five symbol-themed albums inspired by electronic media buttons. The album invites listeners to share which song resonates most with them, as Sheeran acknowledges the support of his talented collaborators and loyal fans.

(With inputs from agencies.)