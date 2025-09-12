Left Menu

Bollywood Star Disha Patani's Family Home Attacked Amid Controversial Claims

An attack occurred on Friday outside Bollywood actress Disha Patani's ancestral home in Bareilly. Gangster Goldy Brar claimed responsibility, citing comments about religious figures. Police teams are investigating, with CCTV footage under review, amid increased security for the Patani family. Threats on social media are also part of the probe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 12-09-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 22:40 IST
Late on Friday, shots were fired outside the ancestral home of Bollywood actress Disha Patani in Bareilly, creating panic among the local community. According to police, the notorious gangster Goldy Brar claimed responsibility for the incident via a post on social media.

The post in question reportedly protested comments allegedly made by Disha and her sister about two religious figures, Sant Premanand Maharaj and Aniruddhacharya. Brar's statement included threats and tagged several alleged accomplices.

To address the situation, police and forensic teams quickly arrived on the scene, recovering several empty cartridges. Senior Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya confirmed that the investigation has been delegated to the crime branch, with five teams working on the case. Thorough reviews of CCTV footage are underway, and an alert has been issued for Goldy Brar's network. Police protection has been assured for the Patani family, who remain at their residence under heightened security. The investigation considers social media threats and is ongoing, with further steps pending additional evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

