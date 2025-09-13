Left Menu

Restoration of Religious Heritage: Yogi Adityanath's Call for Cultural Revival

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath advocates for restoring religious sites desecrated by historical invaders, highlighting it as a duty of Sanatan Dharma. Speaking at Swami Haryacharya Maharaj's death anniversary, he underscores the importance of cultural heritage and respect for national symbols and soldiers in Indian society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayodhya | Updated: 13-09-2025 08:30 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 08:30 IST
Restoration of Religious Heritage: Yogi Adityanath's Call for Cultural Revival
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called for the restoration of religious sites desecrated during the period of "barbaric foreign invaders," asserting it as a collective aim of Sanatan Dharma. Adityanath shared these views during a program commemorating the 17th death anniversary of Swami Haryacharya Maharaj at Shri Ayodhya Dham.

Highlighting the significance of Ayodhya, Kashi, and Mathura, the chief minister stated that reviving these sacred sites is both an act of faith and a responsibility towards cultural and spiritual heritage. He recalled the 500-year struggle for the Ram temple, emphasizing the sacrifices made by seers and devotees for its realization.

Adityanath stressed that respect for religious symbols should coincide with reverence for national symbols, including the tricolour and the Constitution. The event saw the presence of several prominent figures, including seers, mahants, ministers, and a large number of devotees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

