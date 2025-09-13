Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Ganesha Procession: Truck Incident Claims Nine Lives

A truck accident during a Lord Ganesha procession in Hassan district increased the death toll to nine. The crash occurred in Mosale Hosahalli village when the driver lost control trying to avoid a motorcyclist. Four died instantly, and five later. Compensation for victims' families announced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hassan | Updated: 13-09-2025 10:49 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 10:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Nine people have died following a tragic accident during a Lord Ganesha procession in Hassan district, as the toll climbed from eight. The incident took place on Friday night in Mosale Hosahalli village.

The accident happened when the procession was underway, and a motorcyclist reportedly appeared abruptly before a truck. In an attempt to avoid a collision, the truck driver lost control, resulting in the truck veering into the procession crowd.

Four individuals died at the scene, with another four succumbing to their injuries later that night. An additional victim died on Saturday, increasing the death toll. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the bereaved families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

