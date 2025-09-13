Tragedy Strikes Ganesha Procession: Truck Incident Claims Nine Lives
A truck accident during a Lord Ganesha procession in Hassan district increased the death toll to nine. The crash occurred in Mosale Hosahalli village when the driver lost control trying to avoid a motorcyclist. Four died instantly, and five later. Compensation for victims' families announced.
- Country:
- India
Nine people have died following a tragic accident during a Lord Ganesha procession in Hassan district, as the toll climbed from eight. The incident took place on Friday night in Mosale Hosahalli village.
The accident happened when the procession was underway, and a motorcyclist reportedly appeared abruptly before a truck. In an attempt to avoid a collision, the truck driver lost control, resulting in the truck veering into the procession crowd.
Four individuals died at the scene, with another four succumbing to their injuries later that night. An additional victim died on Saturday, increasing the death toll. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the bereaved families.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Punjab Battles Floods: Mann Promises Swift Compensation
Pursuing Justice: Abdul Wahid Shaikh's Fight for Compensation
Controversy Erupts Over Haryana's Crop Loss Compensation
Justice for Journalist: NHRC Directs Compensation for Shahdeb Dey's Family
Safeguarding Democracy: Siddaramaiah's Call to Action