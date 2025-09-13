Idris Elba to Direct and Star in 'This Is How It Goes'

Hollywood star Idris Elba is stepping into dual roles as both director and lead actor in a new psychological thriller titled 'This Is How It Goes'. The film, an adaptation of Neil LaBute's work, is being developed for Apple Original Films, with Nathaniel Price on board to write the script. Known for his projects like 'Mr. Loverman' and 'The Outlaws', Price will bring his unique storytelling skills to the movie.

'This Is How It Goes' centers on a couple who reconnect with an old school acquaintance, inviting him into their lives. While further plot details remain under wraps, it promises an intricate exploration of complex relationships. The project signifies a significant collaboration between Elba's production company, 22Summers, co-founded with Diene Petterle and Gina Carter, and Gaumont.

The film will be produced by Gina Carter of 22Summers and Alison Jackson for Gaumont. This venture comes on the heels of Elba's recent appearance in 'Heads of State', featuring alongside John Cena and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, which was released in July and directed by Ilya Naishuller.

(With inputs from agencies.)