Left Menu

Unraveling the Multitudes: Bhupen Hazarika's Legacy Explored

Anuradha Sarma Pujari's biography, 'Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika,' reveals the legendary artist's multidimensional persona beyond just his music. Through her book, she emphasizes his contributions to cinema, literature, and social causes, showcasing his cultural impact and philosophies. The work aims to educate modern youth about Hazarika's enduring legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 13-09-2025 12:10 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 12:10 IST
Unraveling the Multitudes: Bhupen Hazarika's Legacy Explored
Bhupen Hazarika
  • Country:
  • India

A recent biography by Sahitya Akademi awardee Anuradha Sarma Pujari sheds light on the multifaceted nature of celebrated artist Bhupen Hazarika, which goes beyond his renowned music. The biography, titled 'Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika,' aims to introduce younger generations to the full scope of Hazarika's immense creative output and influence.

Written in Assamese, the book highlights Hazarika's roles as a singer, composer, filmmaker, poet, and journalist. Beyond entertainment, his works often carried potent messages that addressed social issues like caste, communal harmony, and societal transformation. Pujari calls for today's youth to understand Hazarika's ethos and appreciate his contributions to Indian culture.

Set to be released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the artist's centenary celebrations, the book underscores Hazarika's dedication to his roots in Assam, despite global opportunities. Through her poignant narrative, Pujari captures Hazarika's unparalleled legacy and his lifelong commitment to social change through art.

TRENDING

1
Modi's Infrastructure Push: Transforming Mizoram's Connectivity

Modi's Infrastructure Push: Transforming Mizoram's Connectivity

 India
2
Brazil's Judiciary Upholds Democracy with Bolsonaro's Conviction

Brazil's Judiciary Upholds Democracy with Bolsonaro's Conviction

 United Kingdom
3
Gaza's Future: A Vision of Reconstruction or Investment Opportunity?

Gaza's Future: A Vision of Reconstruction or Investment Opportunity?

 United Kingdom
4
PM Narendra Modi reaches Kuki-dominated Churachandpur in Manipur, to lay foundation stones for projects worth over Rs 7,300 crore.

PM Narendra Modi reaches Kuki-dominated Churachandpur in Manipur, to lay fou...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025