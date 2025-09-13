Unraveling the Multitudes: Bhupen Hazarika's Legacy Explored

A recent biography by Sahitya Akademi awardee Anuradha Sarma Pujari sheds light on the multifaceted nature of celebrated artist Bhupen Hazarika, which goes beyond his renowned music. The biography, titled 'Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika,' aims to introduce younger generations to the full scope of Hazarika's immense creative output and influence.

Written in Assamese, the book highlights Hazarika's roles as a singer, composer, filmmaker, poet, and journalist. Beyond entertainment, his works often carried potent messages that addressed social issues like caste, communal harmony, and societal transformation. Pujari calls for today's youth to understand Hazarika's ethos and appreciate his contributions to Indian culture.

Set to be released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the artist's centenary celebrations, the book underscores Hazarika's dedication to his roots in Assam, despite global opportunities. Through her poignant narrative, Pujari captures Hazarika's unparalleled legacy and his lifelong commitment to social change through art.