Lin Shaye and Amelia Eve Star in New 'Insidious' Thriller

Actors Lin Shaye and Amelia Eve are confirmed to lead the cast of an upcoming 'Insidious' film, produced by Blumhouse in collaboration with Sony Pictures' Screen Gems and Stage 6 Films.

Lin Shaye, renowned in horror circles for classics like 'A Nightmare on Elm Street', and Amelia Eve, noted for her role in Netflix's 'The Haunting of Bly Manor', will anchor this sixth franchise installment. Scheduled for an August 21, 2026, theater release, the film is helmed by director Jacob Chase, with the script co-written with David Leslie Johnson.

While plot specifics and additional casting remain undisclosed, production is set to commence in Australia next week. This continuation of the 'Insidious' narrative is produced by Jason Blum, Oren Peli, James Wan, and Leigh Whannell. Franchise veterans such as Ryan Turek, Steven Schneider, and others are also involved in executive roles.