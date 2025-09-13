Left Menu

Indian Army Melds First Aid Training with Eco-Campaign in Arunachal Pradesh

The Indian Army conducted a dual outreach initiative in Arunachal Pradesh's Shi-Yomi district for World First Aid Day, offering first aid and CPR training while promoting environmental cleanliness. The event benefited over 200 civilians through practical medical training and a waste management campaign highlighting the importance of sustainable living.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 13-09-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 17:36 IST
The Indian Army marked World First Aid Day with a significant outreach in Shi-Yomi district, Arunachal Pradesh. This initiative featured lifesaving medical training sessions and a parallel environmental cleanliness drive, officials said. The Army's dual approach emphasized health security and sustainability.

Defence spokesperson Lt Col Mahendra Rawat reported that over 200 civilians benefited from the programs. In Manigong, a series of first-aid and CPR training sessions were conducted, with 110 participants, including 80 men, 18 women, and 12 children. Meanwhile, in Menchuka, emphasis was placed on foundational first-aid and CPR techniques.

The Army also collaborated with the local tourist office for an environmental awareness campaign in Menchuka, underscoring clean surroundings' importance for public health and tourism. The Army declared plans for ongoing cleanliness and education programs under Op Sadhbhavna to strengthen civil-military ties.

