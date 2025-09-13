Indian Army Melds First Aid Training with Eco-Campaign in Arunachal Pradesh

The Indian Army marked World First Aid Day with a significant outreach in Shi-Yomi district, Arunachal Pradesh. This initiative featured lifesaving medical training sessions and a parallel environmental cleanliness drive, officials said. The Army's dual approach emphasized health security and sustainability.

Defence spokesperson Lt Col Mahendra Rawat reported that over 200 civilians benefited from the programs. In Manigong, a series of first-aid and CPR training sessions were conducted, with 110 participants, including 80 men, 18 women, and 12 children. Meanwhile, in Menchuka, emphasis was placed on foundational first-aid and CPR techniques.

The Army also collaborated with the local tourist office for an environmental awareness campaign in Menchuka, underscoring clean surroundings' importance for public health and tourism. The Army declared plans for ongoing cleanliness and education programs under Op Sadhbhavna to strengthen civil-military ties.