Aamir Khan Debunks Criticism Rumors on Rajinikanth’s Hit Film 'Coolie'

Aamir Khan’s team has denied a report claiming the actor criticized Rajinikanth's film 'Coolie'. Allegedly quoted in a false article, Khan emphasized his respect for Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film, featuring a star-studded cast, grossed over Rs 500 crore and is now on Prime Video.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-09-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 18:02 IST
Aamir Khan
  • Country:
  • India

Aamir Khan's representatives have categorically refuted a circulating report suggesting that the Bollywood actor had disparaged Rajinikanth's hit film 'Coolie'. The report, which appeared online via a purported newspaper article, quoted Khan as having described the film as purposeless and poorly scripted.

The spokesperson for Aamir Khan clarified, "Mr Aamir Khan has not provided any such interview nor made negative comments about 'Coolie'. In fact, he holds Mr Rajinikanth, director Lokesh Kanagaraj, and the entire project team in high regard. The movie's immense box office success, crossing Rs 500 crore, is testament to its appeal."

'Coolie', released on August 14 and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, features Rajinikanth with Aamir Khan in a cameo role. Alongside actors like Nagarjuna Akkineni, the film has achieved significant box office success and is currently available for streaming on Prime Video.

