Protests Erupt Over US Tariffs on Sri Lankan Garments

Sri Lankan apparel industry workers protested in Colombo against new US trade tariffs. The tariff, reduced from 44% to 20%, stirs fears of job losses, with union leaders warning of factory closures. The government argues the change aligns Sri Lanka with competitors like Bangladesh and Vietnam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 13-09-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 21:36 IST
  • Sri Lanka

In Colombo, Sri Lankan apparel industry workers took to the streets on Saturday, protesting against the new trade tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump.

The tariffs, which have been reduced from 44% to 20% following negotiations, are seen as a threat to the garment sector, with union leaders expressing concerns over potential job losses and forced factory closures.

Despite government assurances that the new tariff aligns Sri Lanka with key competitors in garment exports, workers continue to demand lower rates to stay competitive against nations like Bangladesh and Vietnam.

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

