Protests Erupt Over US Tariffs on Sri Lankan Garments
Sri Lankan apparel industry workers protested in Colombo against new US trade tariffs. The tariff, reduced from 44% to 20%, stirs fears of job losses, with union leaders warning of factory closures. The government argues the change aligns Sri Lanka with competitors like Bangladesh and Vietnam.
In Colombo, Sri Lankan apparel industry workers took to the streets on Saturday, protesting against the new trade tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump.
The tariffs, which have been reduced from 44% to 20% following negotiations, are seen as a threat to the garment sector, with union leaders expressing concerns over potential job losses and forced factory closures.
Despite government assurances that the new tariff aligns Sri Lanka with key competitors in garment exports, workers continue to demand lower rates to stay competitive against nations like Bangladesh and Vietnam.
