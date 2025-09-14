Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Oscar-Winning Filmmaker's West Bank Ordeal

Oscar-winning filmmaker Basel Adra faced a raid by Israeli soldiers at his West Bank home, following attacks by Israeli settlers on his village. Adra, who documents such violence, couldn't return home due to military barricades and potential detention. His film 'No Other Land' highlights the region's struggles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 14-09-2025 02:23 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 02:23 IST
Tensions Escalate: Oscar-Winning Filmmaker's West Bank Ordeal
  • Country:
  • Israel

Oscar-winning Palestinian filmmaker Basel Adra found himself at the center of escalating tensions in the West Bank on Saturday. Israeli soldiers reportedly raided his home, searching for him and examining his wife's phone. Adra, who has been documenting settler violence in the volatile region, was away accompanying injured family members to the hospital when the raid occurred.

The Israeli military's raid on Adra's home came in response to reported rock-throwing incidents by Palestinians that allegedly injured two Israeli civilians. Soldiers remain in the village, questioning residents and conducting searches, leaving Adra unable to return home due to fears of potential detention.

Adra's award-winning documentary 'No Other Land', co-directed with Israeli filmmakers, has drawn international attention to the persistent conflicts in Masafer Yatta. The film captures the survival struggle against Israeli military demolition orders and has been met with both acclaim and controversy since its release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Deportations Stir Criticism on US-Ghana Agreement

Controversial Deportations Stir Criticism on US-Ghana Agreement

 Global
2
Fatal Shooting of Activist Charlie Kirk Spurs National Debate on Political Violence

Fatal Shooting of Activist Charlie Kirk Spurs National Debate on Political V...

 Global
3
Gas Leak Explosion Rocks Madrid: 25 Injured

Gas Leak Explosion Rocks Madrid: 25 Injured

 Spain
4
Global Health Advances: A Legislative Surge and Medical Innovations

Global Health Advances: A Legislative Surge and Medical Innovations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025