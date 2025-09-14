Tensions Escalate: Oscar-Winning Filmmaker's West Bank Ordeal

Oscar-winning Palestinian filmmaker Basel Adra found himself at the center of escalating tensions in the West Bank on Saturday. Israeli soldiers reportedly raided his home, searching for him and examining his wife's phone. Adra, who has been documenting settler violence in the volatile region, was away accompanying injured family members to the hospital when the raid occurred.

The Israeli military's raid on Adra's home came in response to reported rock-throwing incidents by Palestinians that allegedly injured two Israeli civilians. Soldiers remain in the village, questioning residents and conducting searches, leaving Adra unable to return home due to fears of potential detention.

Adra's award-winning documentary 'No Other Land', co-directed with Israeli filmmakers, has drawn international attention to the persistent conflicts in Masafer Yatta. The film captures the survival struggle against Israeli military demolition orders and has been met with both acclaim and controversy since its release.

