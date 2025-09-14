Salman Khan Champions Young Talent: A Spotlight on Jonas Conner
Bollywood star Salman Khan has publicly endorsed young singer-songwriter Jonas Conner, urging people to support talented youth. Khan shared a video post by Jonas on Instagram, praising his ability to turn personal pain into art. Salman emphasized the importance of encouraging rather than exploiting such talents.
In a heartwarming move, Bollywood icon Salman Khan called upon fans to support young talent, specifically 15-year-old singer-songwriter Jonas Conner. Khan shared a video by Jonas on his Instagram story, highlighting the teenager's extraordinary ability to transform personal pain into beautiful music.
In his post, Khan shared his admiration for Jonas by listing his favorite songs, such as 'Father in a Bible,' 'Peace with Pain,' and 'Oh Appalachia.' He emphasized that such talents merit encouragement rather than exploitation, resonating with many of his followers.
In addition to his advocacy, Khan is set to appear in the upcoming war drama 'Battle of Galwan.' He recently wrapped up filming for 'Sikandar,' a movie directed by A R Murugadoss, and is currently hosting the reality show 'Bigg Boss 19' on JioHotstar.
(With inputs from agencies.)
