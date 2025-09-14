Sri Krishna Jayanti Greetings from Kerala's Leader

Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday extended warm greetings for Sri Krishna Jayanti, wishing the festival to inspire the triumph of truth and righteousness among the people of the state.

In a heartfelt Facebook message, the esteemed leader highlighted how devotees embrace Krishna Jayanti by adopting the philosophy of performing good deeds and advancing together.

Celebrated as Ashtami Rohini in the Malayalam month of Chingam, the festival symbolizes the unity of hearts, with Vijayan extending wishes of happiness and harmony to all.