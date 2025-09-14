Coldplay's Chris Martin Sends Love to Charlie Kirk's Family at Concert

At a recent concert at London's Wembley Stadium, Coldplay's frontman Chris Martin called upon fans to extend their warmth to the family of Charlie Kirk, a right-wing activist killed in a politically motivated attack in Utah.

Standing before a massive crowd, Martin raised his arms and encouraged attendees to direct their love wherever it was needed, including to Kirk's family and others facing hardship. His comments came despite Kirk's past criticism of Coldplay, where he notably expressed disdain for the band's music.

Charlie's death, which Governor of Utah labeled a political assassination, serves as a grim reminder of the divisive political climate. Coldplay's concert was the final London show of their "Music of the Spheres World Tour."