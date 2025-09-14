Left Menu

Coldplay's Chris Martin Sends Love to Charlie Kirk's Family at Concert

During a concert in London, Coldplay's Chris Martin urged fans to send love to the family of slain activist Charlie Kirk. Kirk, a prominent conservative figure, was shot at a recent Utah event. Despite his previous criticisms of Coldplay, Martin extended empathy to Kirk's grieving family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 14-09-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 14:27 IST
Coldplay's Chris Martin Sends Love to Charlie Kirk's Family at Concert
Chris Martin
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

At a recent concert at London's Wembley Stadium, Coldplay's frontman Chris Martin called upon fans to extend their warmth to the family of Charlie Kirk, a right-wing activist killed in a politically motivated attack in Utah.

Standing before a massive crowd, Martin raised his arms and encouraged attendees to direct their love wherever it was needed, including to Kirk's family and others facing hardship. His comments came despite Kirk's past criticism of Coldplay, where he notably expressed disdain for the band's music.

Charlie's death, which Governor of Utah labeled a political assassination, serves as a grim reminder of the divisive political climate. Coldplay's concert was the final London show of their "Music of the Spheres World Tour."

TRENDING

1
Turning Point in US-South Korea Relations After Georgia Immigration Raid

Turning Point in US-South Korea Relations After Georgia Immigration Raid

 Global
2
Russian Defence Claims Massive Drone Takedown

Russian Defence Claims Massive Drone Takedown

 Russia
3
Pioneering Police Aptitude Test: A New Era in Law Enforcement

Pioneering Police Aptitude Test: A New Era in Law Enforcement

 India
4
Kerala Horror: Couple Arrested for Brutal Torture

Kerala Horror: Couple Arrested for Brutal Torture

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025