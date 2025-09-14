Left Menu

Courage and Recovery: The Heroes of Operation Sindoor

Corporal Varun Kumar and other injured soldiers showed remarkable resilience after losing limbs during Operation Sindoor. With help from Pune's Artificial Limb Centre, Kumar adapted to using a cosmetic hand and is set to receive a bionic one. The center assists amputees in regaining independence.

Courage and Recovery: The Heroes of Operation Sindoor
Corporal Varun Kumar of the Indian Air Force exemplifies resilience, overcoming the loss of his right hand during Operation Sindoor's missile strike at Udhampur airbase. Kumar made significant progress at the Artificial Limb Centre in Pune, now independently managing tasks with a cosmetic hand.

Joining him in recovery were a Subedar from the Indian Army and an Air Force Sergeant, both maimed in the same operation. Each has shown remarkable recovery with ALC's support. Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh's recent visit highlighted this recovery process, underlining the Centre's vital role in their rehabilitation.

Brigadier CN Satish explained the rigorous training regimen, blending modern prosthetics with tailored exercises to restore autonomy. Both digital and bionic solutions await Kumar, promising easier adaptation. As the ALC continues its WWII-era mission, its transformative impact on these soldiers remains a testament to human spirit and advanced rehabilitation techniques.

(With inputs from agencies.)

