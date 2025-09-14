Left Menu

Defying Predictions: India's Unyielding Path Forward

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasized India's progress challenging past predictions. Speaking in Indore, he highlighted India's uniting strength post-British rule, counteracting Winston Churchill's dire forecasts. Bhagwat linked global conflicts to personal interests, stressing India's legacy of faith and action over thousands of years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 14-09-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 17:31 IST
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat conveyed a message of India's unstoppable development during a book release function in Indore. He highlighted how the nation has defied negative predictions, solidifying its unity in the years following British rule.

Bhagwat pointed to global conflicts being driven by personal interests, contrasting this with India's heritage of faith, logic, and action. Referring to Winston Churchill's bleak prediction about India post-independence, Bhagwat asserted that while England now faces division, India remains unified and resilient.

Bhagwat further articulated that the foundation of faith in Bharat is rooted in direct perception and evidence, underscoring India's distinct approach to progress and unity in a world of turmoil.

