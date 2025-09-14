Defying Predictions: India's Unyielding Path Forward

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat conveyed a message of India's unstoppable development during a book release function in Indore. He highlighted how the nation has defied negative predictions, solidifying its unity in the years following British rule.

Bhagwat pointed to global conflicts being driven by personal interests, contrasting this with India's heritage of faith, logic, and action. Referring to Winston Churchill's bleak prediction about India post-independence, Bhagwat asserted that while England now faces division, India remains unified and resilient.

Bhagwat further articulated that the foundation of faith in Bharat is rooted in direct perception and evidence, underscoring India's distinct approach to progress and unity in a world of turmoil.