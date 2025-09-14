Celebrating Hindi Diwas: Embracing India's Lingual Heritage

On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath commemorated Hindi Diwas, acknowledging its significance in fostering unity among Indians. Celebrated on September 14, the event marks the day Hindi was chosen as the official language by the Constituent Assembly in 1949.

Through a post on social media platform X, Adityanath conveyed his heartfelt congratulations to the people of the state. He highlighted Hindi's role as the cornerstone of India's identity and a preserver of cultural traditions, connecting diverse communities across the nation.

Adityanath encouraged citizens to globally promote and embrace Hindi, envisioning it as a predominant language in the digital age. His message called for increased usage and contribution to the language's growth, aiming to strengthen its global influence.