Farewell to the Hitman: Ricky Hatton Passes at 46
British boxing legend Ricky Hatton, known as 'The Hitman', has died at 46. A former world champion in two weight classes, Hatton's successes were marred by personal struggles. Despite plans for a comeback, his unexpected passing was confirmed without suspicious circumstances by local police in Manchester.
Renowned as 'The Hitman', British boxer Ricky Hatton has passed away at 46, according to an announcement by the World Boxing Association on Sunday.
Hatton, a former two-weight world champion, had clinched the WBA, IBO, and IBF light-welterweight titles, along with the WBA welterweight world championship across his 15-year career before retiring in 2012. Plans for a comeback event in Dubai were underway. Greater Manchester Police revealed a body discovered in Hyde on Sunday morning was Hatton's but stated the death is not suspected to be suspicious.
Although he boasted an impressive 43-0 record until 2007 when Floyd Mayweather Jr. defeated him, Hatton faced personal battles post-retirement, including suicide attempts and substance abuse struggles that he openly shared. His memorable 2005 victory against Kostya Tszyu marked a career highlight, but losses to Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao were significant. Tributes from fellow boxer Amir Khan acknowledged Hatton's legacy and his impact on British boxing.