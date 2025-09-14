Left Menu

Farewell to the Hitman: Ricky Hatton Passes at 46

British boxing legend Ricky Hatton, known as 'The Hitman', has died at 46. A former world champion in two weight classes, Hatton's successes were marred by personal struggles. Despite plans for a comeback, his unexpected passing was confirmed without suspicious circumstances by local police in Manchester.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 18:27 IST
Renowned as 'The Hitman', British boxer Ricky Hatton has passed away at 46, according to an announcement by the World Boxing Association on Sunday.

Hatton, a former two-weight world champion, had clinched the WBA, IBO, and IBF light-welterweight titles, along with the WBA welterweight world championship across his 15-year career before retiring in 2012. Plans for a comeback event in Dubai were underway. Greater Manchester Police revealed a body discovered in Hyde on Sunday morning was Hatton's but stated the death is not suspected to be suspicious.

Although he boasted an impressive 43-0 record until 2007 when Floyd Mayweather Jr. defeated him, Hatton faced personal battles post-retirement, including suicide attempts and substance abuse struggles that he openly shared. His memorable 2005 victory against Kostya Tszyu marked a career highlight, but losses to Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao were significant. Tributes from fellow boxer Amir Khan acknowledged Hatton's legacy and his impact on British boxing.

