Leaders Pay Homage to Mannathu Padmanabhan's Enduring Legacy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the tributes to Mannathu Padmanabhan, the celebrated social reformer and freedom fighter, on his birth anniversary Friday. Hailing him as a visionary, PM Modi emphasized Padmanabhan's lifelong commitment to social upliftment, women's empowerment, and education.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor joined in paying homage, highlighting Padmanabhan's pivotal role in Kerala's history. Tharoor lauded his contributions through the Nair Service Society, noting how his legacy continues to promote social advancement and education.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Kerala BJP chief Rajeev Chandrashekhar also honored Padmanabhan's relentless efforts in fighting social inequalities and building a just society, acknowledging his enduring influence on India's path toward unity and empowerment.