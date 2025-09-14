Belgian PM Stands Against Cultural Boycott in Solidarity Concert

In a move that has sparked significant diplomatic and cultural discourse, Belgium's Prime Minister Bart De Wever traveled to Germany to attend a concert led by Israeli conductor Lahav Shani. The event followed the cancellation of a planned performance by Shani's orchestra at a Belgian festival, which cited his association with the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz publicly thanked De Wever for demonstrating solidarity with Shani by attending the concert in Essen. Meanwhile, the Flanders Festival Ghent faced criticism for canceling Shani's performance, a decision viewed by many, including Israel's ambassador to Belgium, as discriminatory and antisemitic.

In light of these tensions, a Berlin music festival extended a last-minute invitation to Shani and his orchestra. Prime Minister De Wever has publicly denounced the Ghent festival's decision, emphasizing Belgium's stance against racism and antisemitism, while underscoring the power of music to transcend political divides.

(With inputs from agencies.)