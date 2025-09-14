Left Menu

Delhi Government Unveils Initiatives for Elderly and Visually Impaired

The Delhi government announces the opening of a senior citizens' home and a hostel for visually impaired students, reflecting its commitment to inclusive education and dignified living. These projects, inaugurated as part of 'Seva Pakhwada', showcase the government's focus on welfare and empowerment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 20:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government is set to inaugurate a senior citizens' home and a hostel for visually impaired students, as announced by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. The unveilings are part of the 'Seva Pakhwada' initiative.

The Savitribai Phule Senior Citizens' Home, costing Rs 10.64 crore and located in Paschim Vihar, can accommodate 96 residents. It will offer medical facilities, nutritious meals, and recreational activities to ensure a dignified lifestyle for the elderly.

In addition, the Atal Drishti Girls' Hostel near Delhi University provides accessible infrastructure for 96 visually impaired students. Both projects underscore the government's dedication to inclusive education and dignified living, with future expansions planned including the Atal Asha Home in Narela.

(With inputs from agencies.)

