Delhi Government Unveils Initiatives for Elderly and Visually Impaired
The Delhi government announces the opening of a senior citizens' home and a hostel for visually impaired students, reflecting its commitment to inclusive education and dignified living. These projects, inaugurated as part of 'Seva Pakhwada', showcase the government's focus on welfare and empowerment.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi government is set to inaugurate a senior citizens' home and a hostel for visually impaired students, as announced by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. The unveilings are part of the 'Seva Pakhwada' initiative.
The Savitribai Phule Senior Citizens' Home, costing Rs 10.64 crore and located in Paschim Vihar, can accommodate 96 residents. It will offer medical facilities, nutritious meals, and recreational activities to ensure a dignified lifestyle for the elderly.
In addition, the Atal Drishti Girls' Hostel near Delhi University provides accessible infrastructure for 96 visually impaired students. Both projects underscore the government's dedication to inclusive education and dignified living, with future expansions planned including the Atal Asha Home in Narela.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP's 'Seva Pakhwada': A Fortnight of Service in Honor of Modi's Birthday
BJP's 'Seva Pakhwada': A Step Towards India's 2047 Vision
BJP Unveils 'Seva Pakhwada' Campaign: A Tribute to India's Leaders
Delhi's Seva Pakhwada: A Celebration of Service and Infrastructure
BJP's 'Seva Pakhwada' Celebrates Service and Development