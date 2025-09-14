Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Engages with Cultural Icons in Wayanad

On Sunday, Congress leader and MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra connected with distinguished figures from cultural, literary, and religious sectors in her Wayanad constituency, which includes parts of Kozhikode district, as reported by party sources.

During her visit, Priyanka, together with Congress leader K Praveen Kumar, spent an hour with writer and linguist M N Karassery at his Kozhikode residence. Her day also included a discussion with Dr Muhammad Abdul Hakim Azhari at the Markaz Knowledge City headquarters, with Kalpetta MLA T Siddique in attendance.

Priyanka later interacted with Thamarassery Bishop Remigiose Inchananiyil, who presented her with a unique portrait depicting Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, and Rajiv Gandhi. Ending her engagements, Priyanka visited acclaimed novelist Kalpetta Narayanan at his Wayanad home, accompanied by Vicar General Fr Joice Vayalil and others. This visit is part of her week-long tour of the constituency.