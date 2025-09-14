Left Menu

Preserving Jammu's Heritage: Restoration Efforts After Devastating Rains

Recent heavy rains have severely damaged several heritage temples in Jammu. Vikramaditya Singh, a Dharmarth Trust trustee, assured prompt restoration efforts. The trust plans to work with authorities to repair the culturally significant sites quickly, ensuring continued access for devotees and preserving the region's spiritual and cultural heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 14-09-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 21:25 IST
Preserving Jammu's Heritage: Restoration Efforts After Devastating Rains
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Heavy rains in Jammu have caused significant damage to several of the region's treasured heritage temples, officials reported on Sunday. Leading restoration efforts, Vikramaditya Singh, a Dharmarth Trust trustee and grandson of the last Dogra ruler, Maharaja Hari Singh, has affirmed that repairs will commence immediately.

During his assessment visit, Singh evaluated the conditions of the Baldev Ji, Chintapurni, Savitri, and Shivnab Ji temples in Mubarak Mandi, along with the Rani Samadhis complex. He expressed serious concern about the extent of damage to these culturally and religiously significant structures.

In response to the damages, Singh indicated that the trust would seek immediate assistance from the Jammu Municipal Corporation and relevant government authorities. Emphasizing the urgency, Singh reiterated the trust's dedication to swiftly restoring these spiritual sites for uninterrupted religious practices by devotees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nepal's First Woman PM Vows Justice Amidst Protests

Nepal's First Woman PM Vows Justice Amidst Protests

 Nepal
2
Community Rallies for Detained 73-Year-Old Sikh Woman in California

Community Rallies for Detained 73-Year-Old Sikh Woman in California

 Global
3
Hyderabad Drenched: Heavy Rain Causes Chaos

Hyderabad Drenched: Heavy Rain Causes Chaos

 India
4
India Unveils New Defence Procurement Manual to Enhance Military Efficiency

India Unveils New Defence Procurement Manual to Enhance Military Efficiency

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025