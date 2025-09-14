Preserving Jammu's Heritage: Restoration Efforts After Devastating Rains
Recent heavy rains have severely damaged several heritage temples in Jammu. Vikramaditya Singh, a Dharmarth Trust trustee, assured prompt restoration efforts. The trust plans to work with authorities to repair the culturally significant sites quickly, ensuring continued access for devotees and preserving the region's spiritual and cultural heritage.
Heavy rains in Jammu have caused significant damage to several of the region's treasured heritage temples, officials reported on Sunday. Leading restoration efforts, Vikramaditya Singh, a Dharmarth Trust trustee and grandson of the last Dogra ruler, Maharaja Hari Singh, has affirmed that repairs will commence immediately.
During his assessment visit, Singh evaluated the conditions of the Baldev Ji, Chintapurni, Savitri, and Shivnab Ji temples in Mubarak Mandi, along with the Rani Samadhis complex. He expressed serious concern about the extent of damage to these culturally and religiously significant structures.
In response to the damages, Singh indicated that the trust would seek immediate assistance from the Jammu Municipal Corporation and relevant government authorities. Emphasizing the urgency, Singh reiterated the trust's dedication to swiftly restoring these spiritual sites for uninterrupted religious practices by devotees.
