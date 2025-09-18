Left Menu

Mera Desh Pehle: A Musical Tribute to Narendra Modi's Inspiring Journey

The musical show 'Mera Desh Pehle' celebrated the life and journey of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Held at IG stadium and supported by Delhi's Art and Culture department, it was a blend of music, storytelling, and stage art, attended by dignitaries from various fields.

Updated: 18-09-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 18-09-2025 22:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A musical spectacle, 'Mera Desh Pehle: The Untold Story of Shri Narendra Modi Ji,' illuminated the life of the Prime Minister at IG Stadium on Thursday evening. Supported by Delhi's Art and Culture department, the event gathered political dignitaries including BJP chief JP Nadda and Delhi CM Rekha Gupta.

Conceived by Bollywood's Manoj Muntashir, the musical chronicled Modi's evolution from his early years to his formidable political journey. Esteemed artists like B Praak delivered performances that captivated the audience, blending musical artistry with emotive storytelling and vivid stagecraft.

The ceremony also saw the presence of Olympic athletes, Padma awardees, and luminaries from literature, art, and the judiciary. JP Nadda commended the show for uniquely showcasing untold narratives of Modi's life, while CM Gupta emphasized its educational impact on Delhi's citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

