Explore India's Hidden Stories through Service

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan shared insights with school children, encouraging them to join the armed forces for unparalleled adventures and understanding of India's diverse landscapes and cultures. He emphasized the unique experiences that come with serving in the army, highlighting the unmatched value of such an exploration.

Updated: 18-09-2025 23:31 IST | Created: 18-09-2025 23:31 IST
Step away from the digital world and step into a lifetime of adventure, the Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan urged school children at a recent gathering. Speaking with students from 36 schools at Raj Bhavan, he highlighted the enriching journeys within the armed forces, beyond what money or technology can offer.

General Chauhan illustrated his point with vivid tales of locations across India, from the dual-cultured houses in Lungwa to the spiritual terrains of Arunachal Pradesh, locations that come alive through military service. He emphasized that serving the nation is synonymous with discovering its deep cultural and geographical roots.

The General spoke of the camaraderie within the armed forces that transcends individual branches. "United by a common purpose," he said, "the armed forces are held together by their commitment to protect and embody the spirit of India." His heartfelt address underscored the unwavering respect the military earns from the public, driven by devotion to national service.

Towards Smarter and Fairer Taxation to Unlock Growth in Latin America & Caribbean

From Remote Work to Platforms: How COVID-19 Reshaped Digital Employment Globally

Hunger and Education: How Food Inflation Delayed Learning Recovery Across Asia

Making the Invisible Visible: Lao PDR’s Push for Gender, Disability, and Inclusion Data

