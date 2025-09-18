Explore India's Hidden Stories through Service

Step away from the digital world and step into a lifetime of adventure, the Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan urged school children at a recent gathering. Speaking with students from 36 schools at Raj Bhavan, he highlighted the enriching journeys within the armed forces, beyond what money or technology can offer.

General Chauhan illustrated his point with vivid tales of locations across India, from the dual-cultured houses in Lungwa to the spiritual terrains of Arunachal Pradesh, locations that come alive through military service. He emphasized that serving the nation is synonymous with discovering its deep cultural and geographical roots.

The General spoke of the camaraderie within the armed forces that transcends individual branches. "United by a common purpose," he said, "the armed forces are held together by their commitment to protect and embody the spirit of India." His heartfelt address underscored the unwavering respect the military earns from the public, driven by devotion to national service.