Left Menu

Northeast India Festival 2025: Celebrating Culture, Trade, and Tourism in Singapore

The Northeast India Festival 2025 opens in Singapore, marking the 60th anniversary of India-Singapore diplomatic ties. Showcasing culture, trade, and tourism, the festival aims to foster connections between Northeast India and Southeast Asia. Highlights include traditional performances, exhibitions, and exclusive B2B meets, with a focus on creative collaborations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2025 10:34 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 10:34 IST
Northeast India Festival 2025: Celebrating Culture, Trade, and Tourism in Singapore
Northeast India Festival Vietnam (Photo: Organisers of Northeast India Festival). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 4th Northeast India Festival 2025 took the stage today at Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre. As a tribute to 60 years of diplomatic ties between India and Singapore, the festival is set to be a vibrant amalgamation of the cultural, trade, and tourism aspects of Northeast India.

The festival hosts high-level exchanges intended to highlight Northeast India's role as a gateway to Southeast Asia. Senior Indian and Singaporean officials and industrialists will explore deeper dialogues on economic and cultural cooperation, emphasizing trade, connectivity, and tourism over the two-day public event on September 20-21.

Attendees will witness a plethora of offerings, from agrarian products to handicrafts, aiming to draw investment and establish new industry partnerships. B2B meetings seek to join Indian and Singaporean stakeholders for joint ventures. Traditional folk performances, fashion shows by leading designers, and a celebration of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika are scheduled as key attractions.

TRENDING

1
Earthquake Strikes Papua, Sparks Infrastructure Damage

Earthquake Strikes Papua, Sparks Infrastructure Damage

 Indonesia
2
Korean Government Tackles U.S. Visa Challenges for $350 Billion Deal

Korean Government Tackles U.S. Visa Challenges for $350 Billion Deal

 South Korea
3
Fast Patrol Vessel 'Adamya' Bolsters Indian Coast Guard's Maritime Capabilities

Fast Patrol Vessel 'Adamya' Bolsters Indian Coast Guard's Maritime Capabilit...

 India
4
Supreme Court Endorses New AIFF Constitution Reform

Supreme Court Endorses New AIFF Constitution Reform

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards Smarter and Fairer Taxation to Unlock Growth in Latin America & Caribbean

From Remote Work to Platforms: How COVID-19 Reshaped Digital Employment Globally

Hunger and Education: How Food Inflation Delayed Learning Recovery Across Asia

Making the Invisible Visible: Lao PDR’s Push for Gender, Disability, and Inclusion Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025