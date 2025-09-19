Northeast India Festival 2025: Celebrating Culture, Trade, and Tourism in Singapore

The 4th Northeast India Festival 2025 took the stage today at Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre. As a tribute to 60 years of diplomatic ties between India and Singapore, the festival is set to be a vibrant amalgamation of the cultural, trade, and tourism aspects of Northeast India.

The festival hosts high-level exchanges intended to highlight Northeast India's role as a gateway to Southeast Asia. Senior Indian and Singaporean officials and industrialists will explore deeper dialogues on economic and cultural cooperation, emphasizing trade, connectivity, and tourism over the two-day public event on September 20-21.

Attendees will witness a plethora of offerings, from agrarian products to handicrafts, aiming to draw investment and establish new industry partnerships. B2B meetings seek to join Indian and Singaporean stakeholders for joint ventures. Traditional folk performances, fashion shows by leading designers, and a celebration of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika are scheduled as key attractions.