Accidents and Music: A Family Legacy Struck by Tragedy

The family of famed singer Zubeen Garg finds itself once again touched by tragedy, with his untimely death in Singapore linking their shared history of accidents and sorrow.

Zubeen Garg, who perished in a yachting accident, leaves behind his ailing father, who suffers from Alzheimer's, and his wife, Garima, a well-known fashion designer. The singer's passing recalls the family's loss 23 years prior when daughter Jongki died in a car accident at the young age of 18.

Relatives from across the region have begun converging to support the bereaved family, sharing strength in this difficult time. Their planned attendance at the North East Festival in Singapore, where Zubeen had been before the accident occurred, was canceled as part of mourning the tragedy.

